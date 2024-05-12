Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE DIV opened at C$2.89 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.84 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 56.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1807838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

