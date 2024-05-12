Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT Raised to $72.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

DIOD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Get Diodes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIOD

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Diodes has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.