Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Target Price to $33.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,569,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,748,000 after buying an additional 2,111,360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

