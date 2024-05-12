Degen Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Degen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $239.25 million and $18.59 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Degen has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01864866 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $20,446,646.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

