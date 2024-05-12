Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 113,963 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 142.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 68.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

