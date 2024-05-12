Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.58.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. Datadog has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,530 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,791. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

