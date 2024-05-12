Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $467,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,497,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

