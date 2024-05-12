Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, an increase of 428.5% from the April 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,007,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
Shares of DSNKY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $37.57.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
