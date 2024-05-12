DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $64.95 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,976,000 after buying an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,417,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,345,000 after acquiring an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $182,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,118,000 after acquiring an additional 516,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

