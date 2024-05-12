CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8,697.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,341,000 after purchasing an additional 698,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $435,325,000 after purchasing an additional 616,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,379,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.82 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

