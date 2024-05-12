Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS.

Cutera Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Cutera has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.

Get Cutera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.