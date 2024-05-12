Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
CS stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36.
About Credit Suisse Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.