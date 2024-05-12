Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zeta Global by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

