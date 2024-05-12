Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.74

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.74 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 84.58 ($1.06). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 393,537 shares.

Costain Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,052.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Costain Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Costain Group

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £220,305.54 ($276,765.75). 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

