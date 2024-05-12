COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in April

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $7.42 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.