Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 90.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

