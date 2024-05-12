Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
