ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %
COP stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $97.42 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
