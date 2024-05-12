ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 8,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $97.42 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

