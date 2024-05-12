ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

