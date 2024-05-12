Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $285.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.88 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average of $267.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

