Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $36.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

