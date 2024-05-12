Compound (COMP) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $54.20 or 0.00088697 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $439.78 million and approximately $20.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,662 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,660.71912218 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.83612722 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 493 active market(s) with $21,420,375.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

