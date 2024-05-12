Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 818,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 512,488 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 291,177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

