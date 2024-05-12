Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 17.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.