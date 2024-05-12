Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

