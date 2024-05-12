Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 354.2% in April

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,500 shares, a growth of 354.2% from the April 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Clene Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLNN remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 578,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 224.28% and a negative net margin of 7,873.23%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.09% of Clene as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

