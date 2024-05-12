Citigroup Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $15.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 4.3 %

Editas Medicine stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 690,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170,694 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 375,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

