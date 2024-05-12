Citigroup Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $80.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.40.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

