Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 2.32. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. Analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

