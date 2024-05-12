Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 3rd

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $582,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,036.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

