Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $9,538,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $223,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

CB opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

