Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $2,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.