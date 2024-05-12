Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.06.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.22 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2339499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

