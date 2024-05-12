Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Increased by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 375.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534,826 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 0.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.36% of Centene worth $144,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,077,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,991,000 after acquiring an additional 55,505 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Centene by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

Centene stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.