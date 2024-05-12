CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
CB Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
CB Financial Services Stock Performance
CBFV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CB Financial Services
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
