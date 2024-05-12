Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,708 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDR. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IBDR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. 297,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

