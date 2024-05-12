Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,762,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $135.18. 792,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,132. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

