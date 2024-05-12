Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 56,304 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $25,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.97. 276,431 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

