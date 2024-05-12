Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.47. The stock had a trading volume of 72,627,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,518,592. The company has a market cap of $537.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average of $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

