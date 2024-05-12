Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,553,000 after purchasing an additional 384,600 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 810,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 289,875 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,372,000 after purchasing an additional 246,390 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,419,000 after purchasing an additional 178,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 142,571 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $241.59. 747,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,788. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.60. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

