Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.34. 8,021,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

