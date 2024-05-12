Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 386,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,774,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.71. 8,700,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,856. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

