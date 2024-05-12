Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.10. 2,288,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.47.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

