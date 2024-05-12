Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $566,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.51. 3,061,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,188. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

