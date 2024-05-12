Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. 3,890,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,317. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

