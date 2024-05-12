Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 145 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.31. 917,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,357. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.63.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
