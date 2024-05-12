Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 64,528 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,528 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,170,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,740,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. 1,403,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,572. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

