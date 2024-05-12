Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,812,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,784,000 after buying an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,786. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.98. 744,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,287. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $335.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

