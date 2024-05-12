Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,226 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Republic Bancorp worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $66,402.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

