Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

RNAC has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $2.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 983.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 22,446 shares of company stock worth $365,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

