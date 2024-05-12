Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.41

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.41 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 177.98 ($2.24). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 176.80 ($2.22), with a volume of 321,394 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNE

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.33. The stock has a market cap of £162.55 million, a PE ratio of -299.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.97%.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.